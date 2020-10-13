Hanson is small in numbers, but big on scoreboard against Morgan City High

The Hanson Memorial Tigers, while not big in numbers, had plenty of firepower in their 58-6 victory against Morgan City in week 2 action in Morgan City Monday.

The young Morgan City squad, who was depleted by injuries, struggled to stop the Hanson ground game as well as the Tigers’ defense.

Morgan City High School coach Chris Stroud commended Hanson coach Bruce Hoffman and his team on their performance.

“They got a small squad,” Stroud said. “They don’t have great numbers. They’re not a very big team, physical-wise, and they just whipped our tails.”

While he said it wasn’t an excuse, Stroud said the Tigers have many injuries.

“We’re asking young freshmen, sophomores to step up, and they’re just not ready,” Stroud said after Monday’s game. “It falls on me. We got a Patterson game this Friday that’s going to be very tough again, so we got to get them in the treatment room tomorrow and see what we can come out with Friday.”

Morgan City (0-2) was limited to 31 yards offense (54 yards passing and minus-23 rushing).

Meanwhile, Hanson (2-0) had 280 yards of offense, 279 of those yards on the ground.

Eugene Foulcard led the Hanson ground game with 19 carries for 133 yards, while Donald Foulcard had five carries for 40 yards and three touchdowns.

Lawson St. Blanc added two touchdowns and Carson Doucet scored a touchdown on offense.

The Tigers also had touchdowns on defense and special teams as Loren Wells returned an interception nearly 30 yards for the Tigers’ first touchdown, while later in the first half, Hanson blocked a Morgan City punt, and Blake Miller recovered the loose football for a touchdown. Donald Foulcard’s 2-point run with 2:19 remaining in the half gave the Tigers a 22-0 lead. It was one of three two-point conversions for the Hanson Tiger Monday.

Hanson took a 30-0 lead into halftime, extended it to 45-0 at the end of the third quarter and led 51-0 in the fourth before Morgan City scored.

Morgan City’s touchdown came with 5:35 remaining, with Adrian Garrison connecting with Logan Linston on a 49-yard touchdown pass. Morgan City’s two-point conversion failed.

Hanson added one more touchdown on its ensuing drive as St. Blanc scored on a 7-yard run with 2:14 left, and St. Blanc made his second point-after attempt of the game.

For Morgan City, Garrison led the Tigers’ passing game as he completed 1 of 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, while Linston was the team’s top receiver with one reception for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Morgan City will return to action Friday when it travels to face Patterson, while Hanson will return to action Friday when it hosts Thrive Academy.