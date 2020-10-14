Eagles look for first win in Central Catholic home opener

Central Catholic will open the home slate of its football season Thursday when it hosts Ascension Catholic.

It will be the second varsity contest for both teams. Ascension Catholic opened its season Oct. 1 with a 35-6 victory against Slaughter Community Charter, while Central Catholic fell in its season opener at Loreauville, 41-28.

While all teams lost their first two games of the season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Catholic has had to adapt to even more change. The Eagles originally were scheduled to open the season at home against Vinton, but the southwestern Louisiana school was unable to play due to the effects of Hurricane Laura. So the Eagles hit the road to play Loreauville.

Then, because Louisiana prep football didn’t start on time, the Eagles’ week four contest at St. Stanislaus in Mississippi had to be cancelled the following week because the schedules no longer aligned, so Central Catholic was scheduled to travel to Beekman Charter in Bastrop. However, that game was cancelled due to potential affects from Hurricane Delta.

“It’s one of those situations where you’re just glad we’re playing,” Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton said. “We already lost two games off the schedule just from the start and then we lose another one last week with the storm. So just for the kids’ sake and for the seniors’ sake, it’s just good we’re playing.”

As for the Eagles opponent this week, Minton said they are opposite of the Eagles in their areas of youth and experience.

“They got an experienced offensive and defensive line back and then a bit younger at the skill guys,” Minton said. “We graduated just the opposite last year.”

He said the Bulldogs have “good size” up front.

Ascension Catholic is ranked No. 8 in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A poll.

“He’ll run some Wing T type stuff, and then he’ll spread it out, kind of mix it up between the two,” Minton said of Ascension Catholic Coach Benny Saia’s offensive look.

The Bulldogs start sophomore Bryce Leonard at quarterback and sophomore Khai Prean at tailback.

“They both are pretty good athletes,” Minton said. “They’re doing a good job with executing what they’re trying to do on offense right now.”

The Bulldogs also feature tight end/defensive end, J’mond Tapp.

“He’s a really good football player, too,” Minton said.

On defense, Ascension Catholic runs a 3-3 stack.