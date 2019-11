Central Catholic was seeded ninth in Division IV when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced its prep football playoff pairings Sunday.

Central Catholic's first-round opponent will be Metairie Country Day, the eight seed.

First-round games will be played Thursday through Saturday.

The top seed in Division IV is Vermilion Catholic, which hammered Central Catholic 29-0 in the regular season finale.

Follow this link to the LHSAA playoff brackets.