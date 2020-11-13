Central Catholic scores victory in state quarterfinals

KENNER — The Central Catholic Lady Eagles entered the state volleyball tournament at the Pontchartrain Center Thursday with little on-court experience returning from last year’s state championship team, while many players on this year’s squad weren’t even on the state tournament roster last year.

Now, after Thursday’s five-set victory over Northlake Christian, the Lady Eagles are just one win away from returning to the state finals for the second straight year.

“I knew there was going to be nerves,” Central Catholic coach Kindra Solar said. “I kind of assumed it was going to be rocky. That’s just kind of how we played all season, but when we gel, we really do gel. It looks awesome. It’s fun to watch.”

The Lady Eagles, Division V’s No. 10 seed, defeated No. 15 Northlake Christian 25-15, 9-25, 25-21, 15-25 and 15-7 Thursday. Friday at 1 p.m., they will face No. 11 Louise McGehee in the Division V semifinals. McGehee upset No. 3 Westminster Christian 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-14 and 25-8) later Thursday.

The winner will meet the victor of the other semifinal between No. 1 Metairie Park Country Day and No. 4 Ascension Catholic Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Division V finals.

Thursday’s match featured huge momentum swings. After the Lady Eagles rallied from an early deficit to win the first game, Northlake Christian didn’t allow such in the second game as it cruised to the 16-point victory.

In the third set, the Lady Eagles appeared to return to favor as they jumped out to as much as a 15-3 lead, but Northlake Christian staged a huge rally. However, the Lady Eagles held on for the win.

Haley Fontenot led Central Catholic in the match with 13 kills and 17 digs. Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Katie Luc, 17 assists; Lucy Hamer, four aces and 16 assists; Bri’Yannah Johnson, eight kills and four blocks; Emily Lipari, 16 digs; Madison Landry, five aces; and Kennedy Grizzaffi, four blocks.

Kaylyn Addison led Northlake Christian with 14 kills, 12 blocks, eight aces and 42 digs. Grace LeBlanc led the squad in kills with 18, Leah Whittington had 35 digs and Sophie Cramond had eight blocks.