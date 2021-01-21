Central Catholic player is honorable mention All-State

Central Catholic had an honorable mention selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State football team.

Senior Hugh Hamer made the squad, which was released in newspapers across the state, including The Advocate.

In the Eagles’ six-game season, Hamer rushed 36 times for 217 yards and six touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 247 yards and two scores and had a kickoff-return average of 74.5 yards with one touchdown.

“I thought he had a really good year, considering we only got six games in,” Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton said. “He’s one of those guys that loves football, and you can just tell by the way he practices every day and by the way he plays every single play with just so much heart and intensity that he loves the game.”

Minton said Hamer was a leader because of how he played the game.

“We put the ball in his hands a good bit because he was making big plays for us this year,” the coach said.

Hamer’s All-State honor comes after he earned first-team All-District 8-1A honors as a utility selection on offense and a return specialist on defense.

On the all-state team, Calvary Baptist junior quarterback Landry Lyddy is the Outstanding Offensive Player, while Oak Grove senior defensive back Bud Holloway is the Outstanding Defensive Player. Jeff Wainright of Division IV finalist Grand Lake is Coach of the Year.

Other representatives from District 8-1A who earned honorable mention all-state honors were as follows: Covenant Christian’s Malachi Ayo; Vermilion Catholic’s Saul Dartez, Ashton Belaire, John Robert Allums, Jude Roger and Drew Lege; and Highland Baptist’s Myles Liggans.