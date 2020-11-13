Central Catholic, Patterson fall in Thursday games

Central Catholic and Patterson fell in their district football contests at home Thursday night in Week 7 football ac-tion.

Highland Baptist defeated Central Catholic 52-30, while St. James routed Patterson 61-3.

Below are recaps of the games.

Central Catholic vs. Highland Baptist

Highland Baptist out-scored Central Catholic 35-8 in the second half for a come-from-behind 52-30 victory in District 8-1A action in Morgan City.

The Bears, who trailed 22-17 at halftime, outscored Central Catholic 21-0 in the third quarter for a 38-22 lead before adding to its lead in the final period.

For the game, Central Catholic had four turnovers, and Highland Baptist scored 28 points off turnovers.

Highland Baptist had two turnovers, and Central Catholic scored seven points off them.

Early on, the Eagles led 14-7 after a period of play.

Highland Baptist finished the game with 572 yards of offense (307 passing and 265 rushing). It had 31 first downs.

Central Catholic had 385 yards of offense (282 passing and 103 rushing). The Eagles had 19 first downs.

Central Catholic will conclude its regular season Nov. 20 when it travels to face rival Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville in district play.

St. James

vs. Patterson

Seven different St. James Wildcats scored touchdowns as the visitors defeated Patterson 61-3 in District 9-3A action.

Daniel Jupiter scored three touchdowns, while Marquell Bergeron threw three touchdowns — one apiece to Shazz Preston, Kobe Brown and Jonathan Wilson.

Marquell Walker added a rushing score, while on defense, the Wildcats’ Joel Cooper and Keshawn Coleman each returned interceptions for touch-downs.

St. James took a 21-3 lead after a quarter, extended its advantage to 49-3 at halftime and led 61-3 at the end of three quarters.

Patterson’s points came on a Jose Rivera 33-yard field goal with 2:05 left in the first quarter to cut the Wild-cats’ lead to 21-3.

While Patterson recovered an onside kick, the Lumberjacks were unable to capitalize, and St. James subsequently put the game away.

The Wildcats finished the contest with 340 yards of offense (184 rushing and 156 passing), while Patterson had 172 yards of offense (144 passing and 28 rushing).

Patterson will return to action Nov. 20 when it travels to face Lutcher in district play.

Additional reporting by KWBJ-TV 22.