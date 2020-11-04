Central Catholic, Morgan City earn volleyball playoff wins

Central Catholic literally served its way to a victory in Tuesday’s Division V first-round playoff game in Morgan City.

The Lady Eagles (13-9), Division V’s No. 10 seed, had 32 aces in their 3-0 (25-10, 25-6 and 25-4) win against No. 23 Family Christian (7-6)

Haley Fontenot and Katie Luc led the Lady Eagles’ effort. Fontenot had five kills, 11 aces, four digs and two solo blocks, while Luc had 18 assists, nine aces and two digs.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Madison Landry, four kills, six aces and three digs; Bri’yannah Johnson and Sarah David, five kills each; Emily Lipari, two assists, one ace and eight digs; and Lucy Hamer, one kill and five assists.

Central Catholic will return to action Friday at 5 p.m. when the Lady Eagles take on St. John (12-8) in Plaquemine. St. John advanced to the second round after defeating No. 26 St. Edmund 3-0 (25-8, 25-13 and 25-17) in other first-round action Tuesday.

Morgan City

defeats

St. Martinville

The Morgan City Lady Tigers defeated St. Martinville in straight sets in Division III first-round action Tuesday in Morgan City.

No. 10 Morgan City defeated No. 23 St. Martinville by scores of 25-11, 26-24 and 25-16.

No individual stats were submitted.

Morgan City will face the winner of the match between No. 7 Ursuline Academy and No. 26 Lusher Charter in the regional round. Ursuline and Lusher will meet Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Ursuline.