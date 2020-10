Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi recently signed a proclamation declaring Central Catholic Homecoming Week Oct- 19-24. With Grizzaffi is the Central Catholic homecoming court. Seated from left are Emily Adams, Mary Frances Cali, Emily Colgin, Elise Daigle, Marina Duval, Haley Fontenot, Kennedy Grizzaffi, Alanni Landry, Brenna Laubach, Katie Luc, Peyton Skiles, Rylie Theriot, Sara Thibodaux and Sophie Tucker.