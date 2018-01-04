Central Catholic Hall of Fame will induct new members Sunday

Staff Report

Central Catholic High School will induct seven graduates and five benefactors into the school’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Yvonne Adams Life Center at Holy Cross Church.

Hall of Fame inductees receiving the Central Catholic High School Lifetime Meritorious Service Award are Cedric LaFleur, Kenneth “Kenny” Duval, Burt and Jodi Adams and the Ed Patterson family.

Hall of Fame inductees receiving the Central Catholic High School Athletic Achievement Award are Shane Beaudean, Greg Bergeron, David Burch Jr., Michelle Hensgens, Joseph “Buzzy” Joy, and Curtis Randall.

Cedric LaFleur

LaFleur was a 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart of Ville Platte. He served as councilman and as mayor for the City of Morgan City. He sent six children, fourteen grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren through Central Catholic. He has assisted with several building projects and supported the tuition assistance program which helps keep tuition affordable for all students.

Kenneth “Kenny” Duval

Duval was a graduate of Morgan City High School and has been involved with Central Catholic High School for the past 20 years. He has been responsible for security at home football games, greeting the visiting teams to the stadium, and escorting various athletic teams to their away games. During this time, he has also served as the score keeper for boys and girls basketball. He has served Holy Cross Church as a Eucharistic Minister and as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus.

Burt and Jodi Adams

Burt Adams is a graduate of Central Catholic High School. For the past 20 years, he has served on the advisory council and the Eagle Club, been a charter member of the Eagle Foundation, chairperson of the CCHS Annual Appeal Committee, and chairperson of the Vision 2012 Campaign. He has also volunteered his time as a educator by teaching classes at CCHS and tutored students. Jodi has served as co-chairperson of the Vision 2012 Campaign and as chairperson of the Central Catholic Auction for several years. She was responsible for the remodel of the CCHS Mall and initiating the CCHS Project Graduation program.

Ed Patterson family

Ed Patterson serves as the chairman of the Patterson Family Foundation. He has personally guided and assisted the foundation in all of its projects that support the Central Catholic Community. He served as a major part in the success of the Vision 2012 Campaign.

Shane Beaudean

Beaudean graduated from Central Catholic in 1998 where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, golf, and track. He was awarded All-District honors in football, basketball, baseball, and he was MVP of the district in basketball in 1997-1998. He was a member of the 1997 State Runner-up football team. He was awarded Academic All-District honors in all sports as well. He was a four time letterman in basketball at Nicholls State University. He began as a preferred walk-on, but he earned a full scholarship during his tenure at Nicholls and was named captain of the basketball team for the 2001-2002 season.

Greg Bergeron

Bergeron was a 1972 graduate of Central Catholic. He was award All-District, District MVP and All-State honors in football for his junior and senior seasons. He led all rushers in the state in 1971 when he amassed over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns in 10 games. He also ran track his senior year and was a part of the regional championship track team.

David Burch Jr.

Burch was a 2005 graduate which he lettered in football, baseball, and golf. For football, he was a four time member of the All-District team and Offensive District MVP and first-team All-State in 2004. For baseball, he was a four time All-District honoree, two time District MVP, three time All-State honoree, two time State MVP and member of the state championship teams in 2002, 2004 and 2005. He participated in the sState golf tournament in each year. He lettered in baseball at Nicholls State University his freshman year and then earned three letters from the University of New Orleans during his college career. He led the team in saves in 2009, and he is 2nd all-time in pitching appearances for UNO.

Michelle Hensgens

Hensgens was a 2004 graduate of Central Catholic where she lettered in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was selected to the all-district and all-parish teams all four years in volleyball and was a member of the 2003 Division V State Championship team. She earned All-State honors as a senior and was selected to the Louisiana High School All-Star team. She lettered in volleyball for four years at Louisiana State University where was selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll each year.

Joseph “Buzzy” Joy

Joy was a 1967 graduate of Central Catholic. He played football for two years and ran track. He was a member of the 1966 state runner-up team. He set the school record in 1967 for the 100 yard dash at 9.8 seconds and the 220 yard dash at 21.3 seconds. He signed a full scholarship to play football at Mississippi State University. He was the tailback on the freshman team and red-shirted his sophomore year. He played defensive back and special teams for two years.

Curtis Randall

Randall was a 1998 graduate of Central Catholic. He played football, basketball, and ran track. He was a member of the 1997 State Runner-up team. He was a four year letterman at Louisiana Tech in Football. He was a member of All-WAC team his senior year and ranked second on the team in tackles. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was allocated to NFL Europe. He later signed with the Carolina Panthers and then with the Seattle Seahawks. He was a member of the Seahawks practice squad in 2004 before being placed on the active roster for the final 5 games of the season. He participated in four NFL games of those games. His football jersey number is currently retired by Central Catholic.