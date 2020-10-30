Central Catholic gets five-game win over St. John

Staff Report

Central Catholic defeated St. John in five games in nondistrict volleyball action in Plaquemine Tuesday.

After dropping the first game 25-22, Central Catholic won game two by a score of 25-15. St. John won game three 25-17, but Central Catholic responded with wins in games four and five by scores of 25-13 and 15-13, respectively.

No individual stats were submitted.

Saturday, Central Catholic fell to E.D. White at home by scores of 25-9, 25-21 and 25-19.

Central Catholic had eight solo blocks.

Gweneth Dohmann and Katie Luc led Central Catholic. Dohmann had six kills, one ace, one dig and two solo blocks, while Luc recorded 12 assists and one dig.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Emily Lipari, two aces and 11 digs; Haley Fontenot, five kills, three digs and one solo block; and Kennedy Grizzaffi, one ace and two solo blocks.

On Oct. 22, Central Catholic defeated East Ascension 3-0 (25-20, 25-23 and 25-17) at home.

The Lady Eagles had 10 aces and six solo blocks.

Luc and Grizzaffi led Central Catholic. Luc had 12 assists, three aces and five digs, while Grizzaffi recorded seven kills, one assist, four aces and three solo blocks.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Fontenot, seven kills and six digs; Charlotte Callais, one assist and 12 digs; Lucy Hamer, one kill, nine assists and six digs; Madison Landry, five kills, one ace and five digs; Bri’yannah Johnson, five kills and two solo blocks; and Lipari, two aces and five digs.

Central Catholic (11-9) will close its regular season Saturday when it hosts Berwick in a nondistrict match to promote Suicide Awareness and Prevention. Freshman action will begin at 10 a.m., followed by junior varsity at 11 a.m. and varsity at noon. All proceeds will be donated to area suicide awareness and prevention programs.

MCHS falls

to E.D. White

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell to E.D. White at home Tuesday in straight sets.

Morgan City fell by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-10.

No individual stats were submitted.

Saturday, Morgan City defeated South Terrebonne and Ellender on the road.

Saturday afternoon, Morgan City topped Ellender in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-10 in Houma.

Haylie Crappell led Morgan City with one ace, 11 kills, one block assist and 13 digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Mary Vincent, 12 assists and two digs; Mariah Pleasant, one ace, eight kills, one block assist and three digs; Kamryn Olivier, 12 digs; Brynn Stephens, three aces, 11 digs and one assist; Sarah Daniels, seven kills, two blocks and one assist; Madison Gray, nine assists and three digs; Faith Bailey, five kills and one assist; and Hailey Denning, four aces and seven digs.

Saturday morning, Morgan City defeated South Terrebonne 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-19) in Bourg.

Vincent, Daniels and Crappell led Morgan City. Vincent had two kills, 23 digs and 35 assists, while Daniels recorded 17 kills, one block, one block assist and one dig. Crappell recorded 13 kills and 22 digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Pleasant, 10 kills and three digs; Stephens, two aces, one kill, three assists and 14 digs; Bailey, two assists and eight digs; Denning, one ace, one assist and eight digs; and Iesha Huntley, one block assist and four digs.

On Oct. 22, Morgan City defeated Berwick in straight sets in the Lady Tigers’ Pink Game in Morgan City.

Morgan City won the District 7-III match by scores of 25-10, 25-7 and 25-17.

In junior varsity action, Morgan City won in straight sets by scores of 25-5, 25-9 and 20-6, while in freshman action, Morgan City won 2-0 (25-6 and 25-4).

No individual stats were submitted.

Morgan City (13-9) returned to action Thursday at home against Lutcher in District 7-III play before closing its regular season Saturday at home against Acadiana in nondistrict action.

Patterson falls

to West St. Mary

The Patterson Lumberjills dropped a District 2-IV match at home Tuesday to West St. Mary in four games.

After falling 25-23 in game one, Patterson won game two 25-13. West St. Mary responded with wins in games three and four by scores of 26-24 and 25-22, respectively.

No individual stats for Patterson (3-8) were submitted.

Berwick falls

to Lutcher

The Berwick Lady Panthers fell to Lutcher in three games on the road Tuesday in District 7-III action.

Berwick fell by scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-19.

No individual stats were submitted.

On Oct. 22, Berwick fell to Morgan City in District 7-III play at Morgan City by scores of 25-10, 25-7 and 25-17.

No individual stats were submitted.

Berwick closed district play in Thibodaux Thursday when it faced E.D. White, while it will close its regular season Saturday at Central Catholic in a match to promote Suicide Awareness and Prevention. Freshman action will begin at 10 a.m., followed by junior varsity at 11 a.m. and varsity at noon. All proceeds will be donated to area suicide awareness and prevention programs.