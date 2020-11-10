Central Catholic advances in state volleyball playoffs

Staff Report

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles defeated St. John of Plaquemine in five sets in Division V regional round playoff action in Plaquemine Friday to advance to this week’s state tournament at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.

While Central Catholic, Division V’s No. 10 seed, fell in game one 25-17, the Lady Eagles bounced back with wins in games two and three by scores of 25-15 and 25-20. St. John (12-9) took game four 27-25, before the Lady Eagles clinched the match with a 15-11 victory in game five.

Central Catholic had 48 kills, 43 assists, 10 aces and 10 solo blocks and block assists apiece in the win.

Haley Fontenot led Central Catholic with 12 kills, three aces, 17 digs, two solo blocks and one block assist.

Other top Central Catholic contributors were as follows: Katie Luc, 24 assists, two aces and four digs; Emily Lipari, two assists, one ace and 25 digs; Bri’yannah Johnson, 11 kills, one solo block and three block assists; Lucy Hamer, one kill, 17 assists, four aces and one dig; Kennedy Grizzaffi, eight kills, one dig, four solo blocks and two block assists; Madison Landry, seven kills, two digs and one solo block; Gweneth Dohmann, six kills, one solo block and one block assist; Charlotte Callais, eight digs; and Sarah David, three kills, two digs, one block and three block assists.

Central Catholic (14-9) will return to action at noon Thursday when it faces No. 15 Northlake Christian, who upset No. 2 Calvary Baptist on the road. Northlake Christian won in straight sets by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-23.

MCHS falls

to Ursuline

The Morgan City Lady Tigers fell on the road to Ursuline Academy in four sets in Division III volleyball action Friday.

Morgan City, Division III’s No. 10 seed, fell in the first set 25-19 before winning the second set 27-25. Ursuline, Division III’s No. 7 seed, won the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-12.

Mary Vincent, Brynn Stephens and Haylie Crappell led Morgan City. Vincent had three kills, 23 assists and 10 digs, while Stephens recorded one ace, two kills and 27 digs. Crappell added seven kills, one block, one block assist, two assists and 21 digs.

Other top Morgan City contributors were as follows: Hailey Denning, two aces, one assist and 13 digs; Faith Bailey, nine kills, two assists and five digs; Mariah Pleasant, five kills, two block assists, one assist and two digs; and Sarah Daniels, five kills, one block and two digs.

Morgan City finishes its season with a 14-13 record, while Ursuline (15-7) will advance to No. 2 St. Michael the Archangel at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. St. Michael advanced after defeating No. 15 Church Point in straight sets by scores of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-12.