Berwick takes on Patterson in Friday football action

Patterson and Berwick will open District 9-3A action Friday when they meet at Patterson in their annual rivalry game.

It’s the highlight of Week 4 action that also will feature district openers for Central Catholic, which will host Centerville for homecoming, and Morgan City, who will travel to face Ellender, both in Friday night contests.

Here are previews of the match-ups:

Patterson vs. Berwick

Patterson and Berwick each won their first games of the season last week and will be battling for the Brag Rag in their matchup at Patterson Friday.

While Patterson has dominated the overall series, Berwick has won three of the last four contests, including the last two games. A year ago, the Panthers defeated Patterson 29-26.

“We’ve gotten the better of them the last couple of matchups, and we’re hoping to continue that trend,” Berwick coach Mike Walker said. “I think it’s big for our kids to be able to compete and play against somebody for a long time statewide, not just locally. A team like Patterson has been one of the most respected teams in the state and in the area for sure. So for our kids to be able to compete against them and beat them, I think is a big deal for our program. ”

First-year Patterson coach Zach Lochard is hoping his team can retake possession of the rag this year.

“Since the past four or five years, they’ve had the best of us on that banner, so we’re excited and challenging these guys that it’s time to bring the banner back home where it belongs,” he said.

Patterson (1-2) comes into Friday’s contest after defeating Morgan City 66-7 a week ago.

Walker said the Lumberjacks’ speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball stick out.

“They’ve got a couple guys who can catch the ball on a bubble route or a hitch and take it the distance, so we’re going to have to do a good job of taking away the space, taking away some of the throws, forcing them to do things they don’t want to do, force them to be patient on offense and not big-play-us to death,” Walker said.

Berwick (1-2) comes into this week’s contest after defeating Cohen College Prep 41-0 a week ago, while Lochard said the Panthers have talent on both sides of the ball.

“Berwick is a very talented team,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball. They’ve played some tough competition already this year, and obviously being a rivalry game, everybody’s very excited and locked in and working hard and staying focused over here.”

Central Catholic vs. Centerville

The Central Catholic Eagles will begin District 8-1A action and also celebrate homecoming Friday when they welcome Centerville to Morgan City.

Centerville (2-1) has won two straight after dropping its season opener to Delcambre. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated St. Martin’s Episcopal 21-19 a week ago.

Central Catholic coach Tommy Minton said his squad will be facing a “typical Centerville team,” one that will run the ball and is physical at the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs run a Wing-T on offense that features running backs Tyler Gunner, Morty Frederick and Travis Billiot.

“All three of those guys are good running backs,” he said.

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs run a 50 defense, where Frederick also is a standout.

“He’s probably their best defensive player, too, at linebacker,” Minton said.

Minton said the Eagles are hoping one advantage they have in Friday’s matchup is that they can wear Centerville down. Centerville has many team members that play on both sides of the football, while the Eagles only have a few.

For Central Catholic, the Eagles will start sophomore Caleb O’con at quarterback.

O’con came in during the second quarter a week ago after junior Freddie Calloway went down with an injury on a touchdown run.

Minton said that Calloway’s injury will sideline him a few weeks.

“We got full confidence in Caleb,” Minton said. “He’ll step up and he’ll do a fine job.”

A week ago, O’con threw for over 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Central Catholic (0-2) still is looking for its first win of the season.

A week ago, the Eagles fell to Ascension Catholic at home 41-21.

Morgan City

vs. Ellender

The Morgan City Tigers will begin District 8-4A action on the road Friday when it travels to Bourg to face Ellender.

Ellender has won two straight, most recently defeating Central Lafourche 45-13 last week on the road.

“They’re very similar to Patterson in that they’re very talented in the skill positions,” Morgan City coach Chris Stroud said. “They have tall wide receivers, good speed. They’re good in the secondary at linebackers, but they’re not bad on the O-line either. They’re playing good football right now. They’re coming off a big win.”

He said the Ellender quarterback is talented.

“Their quarterback really spins the ball well, and he’s a threat running the ball,” Stroud said.

The Patriots run a spread offense, while on defense, Stroud said they like to bring pressure.

Morgan City (0-3) is looking for its first win of the season. A week ago, the Tigers fell 66-7 to Patterson at Patterson.

Zion Holmes scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown a week ago.