Berwick, Central Catholic headed to basketball playoffs

Two Tri-City area girls basketball teams qualified for the high school basketball playoffs, including one that will be making its first appearance since the 2006 postseason.

Berwick High School snapped a drought of 14 consecutive seasons without a postseason bid when it was announced as the No. 31 seed in the Class 3A bracket Monday. It will face No. 2 seed and Class 3A powerhouse Albany on the road Thursday at 6 p.m. in bi-district action.

Meanwhile, Central Catholic qualified for the Division IV postseason as the No. 15 seed and will begin postseason play Monday at 6:30 p.m. when it travels to New Iberia to face District 8-1A foe and No. 2 seed Highland Baptist.

Below is a preview of Berwick’s first-round game, while Central Catholic’s playoff preview will be in Friday’s newspaper.

Berwick vs. Albany

The Berwick Lady Panthers will hit the court against Albany Thursday in a matchup of teams that have had different basketball histories in recent years.

While Berwick has qualified for the postseason for the first time since the 2006 season, Albany has advanced at least to the quarterfinal round every year since 2011.

This year, Albany is 19-5 overall and finished 7-0 in District 8-3A. While the squad’s regular season finale against Livingston Collegiate was canceled, the squad has won 10 straight dating back to a 70-60 defeat to Madison Prep in Episcopal’s tournament Dec. 29.

Albany’s wins this year have come against Fontainbleau, Slidell, Plaquemine, University Lab, Zachary, Port Allen, Springfield, Live Oak, Ouachita Christian, Denham Springs, Holden, Loranger (twice), Bogalusa (twice), Jewel Sumner (twice), St. Michael the Archangel and Archbishop Hannan,

Meanwhile, Berwick won five straight before falling at St. James, 42-28, in its regular-season and District 9-3A finale Friday.

The Lady Panthers finished the regular season with a 13-9 record, including a 2-4 mark in district.

Berwick’s wins have come against Centerville (twice), Collegiate Baton Rouge, Loreauville, Delcambre, Thrive Academy, Fisher, Morgan City, David Thibodaux, Covenant Christian, Patterson, Lutcher and Westminster Christian.

Berwick senior Jalaysia “Lay” Bertrand, who leads the squad this year, was named MaxPreps/Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week for Feb. 1-7 for Region 6. In four games, she averaged 23.3 points, 5 rebounds and 4.2 steals. This season, she has per-game averages of 22.9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 3.7 assists.

Elsewhere, the Tri-City area hoops season ended for girls basketball teams at Morgan City and Patterson last week.

Morgan City dropped its regular season finale Thursday at South Lafourche, 64-18.

The Lady Tigers finished their season with a 7-15 overall mark, including a 1-9 record in District 8-4A.

Meanwhile, Patterson won its regular-season and District 9-3A finale against Donaldsonville at home, 41-38, Friday. The victory avenged a 40-21 loss at Donaldsonville Jan. 26.

Patterson finished its season with a 7-9 overall record, including a 2-4 mark in district.

MCHS soccer

finishes season

The Morgan City Tigers finished their season on Feb. 5 with a 4-1 loss at Leesville in Division III bi-district playoff action.

Morgan City entered the postseason as the No. 20 seed, while Leesville was the No. 13 seed.

Morgan City finished its season with a 5-12-2 mark.