Bayou Horseshoe Pitchers Association

Summer League

Week 10

........................................W L

Let’s Geaux..................64.5 25.5

Buffet Margaritaville....58.5 31.5

Horseshoes Great......51.5 38.5

3 Guys & A Gal.........31.5 48.5

Let Er Rip..................35.5 55

High scratch point average: (30’) Tim Gilmore 81.2, Calvin Johnson 42.2 and Mary Guzdial 24.4; and (40’) Clyde Landry 51.7, Randy Giroir 48.6 and Dwain Arceneaux 47.1.

High individual ringer percentage: (30’) Gilmore 61.8, Johnson 20.4 and Guzdial 9.2; and (40’) Landry 30.3, Giroir 29.6 and Arceneaux 28.8.

High scratch game: (30’) Gilmore 96, Johnson 54 and Guzdial 38; and (40’) Landry 69, Landry 68 and Dale Pearce 64.

Most ringers: (one night): Gilmore 79, Landry 48, Glenn Miller 44 and Giroir 44; and (one game) Gilmore 30, Landry 20, Giroir 19, Arceneaux 18 and Pearce 17.

Most points one night: Gilmore 257, Landry 178, Giroir 178, Pearce 167, Arceneaux 166 and Miller 165.

High game over average: Giroir 22.1 and Guzdial 14.7.

High handicap game: Giroir 108, Rhodes 105, Pearce 105, Gilmore 105, Tyler Bourdier 104 and Clay Canty 103.

Best won-loss record: Jim Guzdial 10-2, Gilmore 18.5-5.5, Tyler Bourdier 16-5, Landry 18-6 and Craig Rink 17-7.

Most points one night (team): Make Horseshoes Great Again 480 and Let’s Geaux 461; and most ringers one night (team): Make Horseshoes Great Again 122 and Let’s Geaux 122.