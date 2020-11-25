First place went to the team of Jason Louviere, David Levingston, Koby Percle and professionals Karen Kim and Kelsey Kim. They shot a 56 and won a scorecard playoff. Above are Louviere with Karen Kim and Kelsey Kim.
The second-place team of Glenn Jumonville, Bill Marin and Rudy Sparks, along with professionals Katherine Patrick and Logan McCracken, shot a 56. Pictured are Jumonville, Marin, Sparks and Patrick.
Atchafalaya challenge
The Women’s All Pro Tour/All Pro Tour Atchafalaya Challenge Pro-Am was held Sunday at The Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. The format was a modified scramble with two pros and three amateurs on each team.