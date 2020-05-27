Albert-Seumanu will be new head volleyball coach at Berwick High

Berwick High School has announced that Lianne Albert-Seumanu is the new head volleyball coach.

She is a BHS alum, having graduated in 2004. She also was a part of the 2003 3A softball championship team. Albert-Seumanu played softball at Louisiana Tech and is currently an assistant soft-ball coach at Berwick High.

Tryouts, summer workouts, and practices will be announced as soon as the school works out a schedule that is compliant with state guidelines.

“I’m humbled for this opportunity to be back and coaching volleyball at Ber-wick High School,” Albert-Seumanu said. “I’m most excited to embrace the new normal (whatever that may be) and to get to work with these student-athletes. It’s truly an honor to be back at Berwick High coaching a sport I love at a school and community that gave so much to me.

“Most people know me as a softball player, but many don’t realize the first sport I loved was actually volleyball. Growing up, my family played a lot of volleyball together, so my playing experience started in the front yard setting for my parents, my older brothers and their friends at a young age.”