CCHS upsets Vandebilt Catholic

Central Catholic was the lone Week 7 winner among Tri-City Area football teams as the Class 1A school upset Class 4A Vandebilt Catholic 20-13 in Houma.

Elsewhere, Kaplan, Class 3A's fifth-ranked squad in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association poll, avoided an upset bid by Berwick High School by outscoring the Panthers 22-8 in the second half for a 38-33 win in District 8-3A action in Berwick.

Also, Abbeville upset Patterson in Patterson's homecoming game 41-19. The game also was a District 8-3A contest.

In Galliano, Morgan City fell to South Lafourche 35-7 in District 7-4A action.

Below are other Friday high school football scores from across Louisiana, courtesy of The Associated Press:

Acadiana 35, Sam Houston 10

Amite 54, Pope John Paul II 0

Arcadia 62, Plain Dealing 16

Archbishop Hannan 42, Thomas Jefferson 0

Archbishop Shaw 28, Salmen 7

Ascension Episcopal 42, Franklin 14

B.T. Washington 24, Bossier 22

Barbe 26, New Iberia 7

Basile 49, Elton 20

Bastrop 0, Neville 0

Baton Rouge Catholic 48, McKinley 6

Ben Franklin 34, Ecole Classique 0

Benton 28, North DeSoto 27

Breaux Bridge 35, Livonia 29

Briarfield 56, Claiborne 12

Bunkie 19, Winnfield 3

Caldwell Parish 33, Bolton 0

Calvary Baptist Academy 42, Lakeside 12

Carencro 41, Westgate 20

Central 44, Brusly 19

Chalmette 49, East Jefferson 20

Comeaux 42, Lafayette 21

Country Day 41, Fisher 0

Covington 35, Fontainebleau 21

Crowley 33, Mamou 13

De La Salle 42, Lusher Charter 7

Delcambre 53, Ascension Christian School 16

Delhi 48, Sicily Island 19

Delta Charter 41, Tensas 12

Destrehan 51, Central Lafourche 21

Dunham 70, Capitol 20

E.D. White 42, South Terrebonne 20

East Ascension 35, Broadmoor 0

East Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 8

East Feliciana 36, The Church Academy 0

Eunice 35, Pine Prairie 6

Ferriday 22, Vidalia 7

Franklin Parish 63, Green Oaks 30

G.W. Carver 39, South Plaquemines 0

Glenbrook 34, Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 6

Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 7

Hamilton Christian Academy 18, Grand Lake 16

Hammond 21, Northshore 18

Haynesville 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 12

Higgins 14, King 6

Holy Cross 7, Brother Martin 3

Iota 15, Church Point 12

Jena 31, Peabody 0

John Ehret 20, Landry/Walker 6

Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Homer 6

Kinder 20, Ville Platte 8

LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 7

Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Centerville 0

Lakeshore 49, H.L. Bourgeois 0

Leesville 42, Grant 8

Loranger 12, Bogalusa 6

Lutcher 49, St. Michael 0

Many 47, Holy Savior Menard 0

Marksville 20, Avoyelles 0

McDonogh #35 26, Riverdale 20

Merryville 40, South Cameron 7

Natchitoches Central 54, Pineville 35

Neville 48, Franklinton 20

New Iberia Catholic 69, Loreauville 8

Newman 41, Riverside Academy 14

Northwest 28, Port Barre 0

Oak Forest 28, Parklane Aca., Miss. 20

Oak Grove 64, Ouachita Christian 35

Opelousas 41, Beau Chene 7

Pine 28, Independence 24

Plaquemine 34, Parkview Baptist 15

Pointe Coupee Catholic 55, Westminster Christian 6

Prairie View 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 56

Rayne 48, Northside 26

Red River 48, Lakeview 0

Rosepine 41, Pickering 0

Ruston 23, Ouachita Parish 20

Sacred Heart 54, North Central 12

Saint Paul's 72, Ponchatoula 7

Scotlandville 37, Live Oak 7

Shreveport Northwood 47, Huntington 0

Simpson Aca., Miss. 35, Bowling Green 20

Slaughter 20, Beekman 7

Slidell 41, Mandeville 31

Sophie B. Wright 24, KIPP Renaissance 11

South Beauregard 15, Iowa 13

Southern Lab 22, Ascension Catholic 19

Southside 43, Opelousas Catholic 42

St. Amant 24, Dutchtown 17

St. Charles Catholic 21, Donaldsonville 6

St. Edmund Catholic 35, Oberlin 6

St. Frederick Catholic 21, Cedar Creek 13

St. Helena Central 45, Springfield 0

St. Louis 27, Washington-Marion 22

St. Martinville 50, Cecilia 18

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Northlake Christian 3

St. Thomas More 56, Teurlings Catholic 7

Sterlington 43, Wossman 34

Sulphur 42, LaGrange 7

Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 41, Ben's Ford 13

Tallulah 68, Riverdale Academy 16

Terrebonne 33, East St. John 12

Tioga 42, DeRidder 39

Union Parish 47, Madison 6

University (Lab) 55, Glen Oaks 0

Varnado 59, St. Martin's 0

Vermilion Catholic 43, Gueydan 14

Vinton 30, Oakdale 21

W.L. Cohen 34, Sci Academy 12

Welsh 55, Lake Arthur 20

West Monroe 37, Alexandria 17

West Ouachita 47, Buckeye 20

West St. John 44, Covenant Christian Academy 18

West St. Mary 14, Jeanerette 8

Westlake 21, Jennings 14

White Castle 28, St. John 18

Woodlawn (SH) 21, Minden 14

Zachary 62, Denham Springs 20