Woman arrested on DWI, child endangerment

A Berwick woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-offense driving while intoxicated (child endangerment law) after she was stopped driving a vehicle with two toddlers inside.

Kerri L. Short, 34, of Burchfield Lane, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. and also charged with turn signals required.

On Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., a citizen contacted the Berwick Police Department to report that Short was driving her vehicle while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard said.

A vehicle description was provided, officers saw it on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop after the driver failed to use a turn signal.

Short, who was identified as the driver, exhibited signs of impairment, Leonard said. She performed poorly on standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested. Officers also observed two toddlers in her vehicle.

Short was transported to the Berwick Police Department where she submitted a breath sample of .232g% blood-alcohol content. She was booked into the Berwick Jail where she remains with no bond set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Valerie Denise Navy, 32, of Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:04 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Navy was released on a summons to appear in court March 30.

—Alexia Favors, 20, of Lake Charles, was arrested Wednesday at 1:04 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. Favors was released on a summons to appear in court March 30.

—Tyronn Keith Charles, 33, of Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:31 p.m. for assault-aggravated, second-degree battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.

No bail has been set.

—Joshua Glen Miles Jones, 33, of Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 2:17 a.m. on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple burglary, possession of schedule II (methamphetamine) and operating a bicycle at night with improper lamps and/or reflectors.

No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 16, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 3:22 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Juvenile male, 14, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 3:22 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Juvenile male, 16, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 3:22 p.m. for disturbing the peace by fighting. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported these arrests:

—Jonathan Glenn Evens, 27, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 8:27 p.m. and charged as a fugitive with a Patterson Police Department warrant for simple assault.

Officers located Evens at an La. 182 address and arrested him on the outstanding warrant.

He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Eliud Rosales, 27, of Montegut, was arrested Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. as a fugitive for a Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear for simple battery.

Officers were called to an La. 182 address to remove an individual from the property, and upon arrival, they came into contact with Rosales. A warrant check revealed the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office held an active warrant for his arrest, and he was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.