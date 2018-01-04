Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Patterson

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 4:11pm zachary fitzgerald

A Patterson woman was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday after losing control of the pickup truck she was driving and running into a ditch on Red Cypress Road in Patterson, according to Police Chief Patrick LaSalle.

The woman, Lea Verret, 50, of Patterson, drove her truck off the roadway around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after losing control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, police said. She had serious injuries to both ankles and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, LaSalle said.

