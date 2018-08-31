(Updated) Suspect arrested in Bayou Vista armed robbery

A Patterson man has been arrested in connection with a Friday armed robbery in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Anthony Jones, 37, of Cleveland Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 9 p.m. Friday on a charge of armed robbery.

Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Express Cash Advance in Bayou Vista in reference to an armed robbery. Through the investigation, a suspect was identified, and contact was made with a man matching the description. The suspect was identified as Jones. Deputies found evidence linking Jones to the robbery, Anslum said.Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.