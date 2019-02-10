(Updated) Suspect arrested after hit-and-run involving pedestrian

On Sunday afternoon, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputy located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian in Berwick. A subject was developed and was subsequently arrested by the Berwick Police Department, a news release said.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. The suspect vehicle was located at a home in Bayou Vista.

At 7:05 p.m. Saturday, officers of the Berwick Police Department were dispatched to La. 182 at Tournament Boulevard in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, witnesses stated that a pedestrian was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a light colored Lincoln SUV, possibly a white Lincoln MKX, which was traveling west on La. 182, a release said.

The suspect vehicle left the scene headed toward Bayou Vista and did not stop to render aid, authorities said. The vehicle may have sustained damages to the front bumper area near the passenger side. The victim was later transported to New Orleans via Air Med due to the severity of her injuries, the release said.