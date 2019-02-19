(Updated) Police: Morgan City spill was nonhazardous

Officials closed Brashear Avenue between Federal Avenue and Second Street in Morgan City late Tuesday afternoon after an oil sheen was spotted in that area.

Authorities later determined the substance was an oil-water mixture and nonhazardous, Morgan City Police Capt. Teddy Liner said.

The area had been closed to traffic shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Motorists were urged to avoid Brashear Avenue from La. 70-U.S. 90 junction to Second Street. Police eventually located the driver of the vehicle that leaked the substance. The roadway was reopened later in the evening.