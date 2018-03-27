(Updated) Police: Driver sustains minor injuries after car hits floodwall

Tue, 03/27/2018 - 8:26am zachary fitzgerald

A 2017 Nissan Maxima struck the floodwall on Front Street near Belanger Street in Morgan City just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The driver, Ashley R. Jones, 32, of Morgan City, was traveling on Front Street when, for unknown reasons, she swerved left and struck the floodwall, Morgan City Police Lt. John Schaff said. Jones was cited for careless operation and had minor injuries, Schaff said. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

