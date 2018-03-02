(Updated) Police arrest three suspects in fatal shooting

Three suspects have been charged in connection with the Friday morning fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Morgan City, according to a Morgan City police news release.

Police say the shooting occurred after an alleged drug deal and robbery attempt. The shooting victim, identified as Nhirobi Dewey, allegedly had attempted to rob two other men and then produced a gun. One of the other men, Dasmine Miller, also produced a gun and fatally shot Dewey, police said. Miller also allegedly shot and injured another man.

—Dasmine Miller, 18, of Red Street in Gray, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday on charges of manslaughter, attempted second-degree murder, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal carrying of weapons.

—Brian Mitchell, 24, of Bon Jovi Street in Gray, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday on charges of principal to manslaughter, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Nyjul Hillebrandt, 21, Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday on charges of theft less than $1,000 and obstruction of justice.

At 9:24 a.m. Friday, Morgan City police responded to a complaint of shots being fired in the area of Maine Street. Uniformed officers and detectives responded to the scene where they located a male victim, later identified as Nhirobi Dewey, 21, with a single gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators were directed to the area of Brashear Avenue by witnesses and bystanders in the area. Officers and detectives located two male suspects hiding inside a hotel room in the area.The suspects were later identified as Miller and Mitchell, both of Gray, Louisiana, the release said. Both were detained.

The victim, Dewey, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said. Investigators identified a fourth person involved in the incident, Hillebrandt Investigators located Hillebrandt at a Terrebonne Parish hospital where he was being treated for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He was detained with the assistance from Terrebonne Parish authorities and later transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

Based on the evidence obtained along with witness statements, investigators determined that the shooting occurred during a narcotics transaction and attempted robbery, police said. Statements indicated that Dewey produced a handgun during a robbery attempt of Miller and Mitchell, police said. Evidence and statements obtained indicated that the suspect, Miller, fired a weapon, striking Dewey with a fatal wound, police said. Evidence also suggested that Miller continued to fire, striking and wounding Hillebrandt, police said. Hillebrandt had allegedly taken items from Miller and Mitchell. Hillebrandt then fled the scene and made attempts to conceal evidence of the crime, police said.

During a search of numerous crime scenes, the suspected weapons involved, along with suspected marijuana and other paraphernalia were located and seized, police said. Detectives with the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search of the area for additional evidence.

Due to a quick response by Morgan City Police officers and investigators and the cooperation and diligence of the witnesses and others who lived nearby, the suspects were apprehended within minutes, the release stated. Arrest warrants were obtained for Miller, Mitchell and Hillebrandt. They were booked into jail and incarcerated.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask that anyone with any information regarding this or any other crime to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detective Division at 985-80-4605.