Two men cited for allegedly harvesting alligator out of season

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged alligator violations on Aug. 15 in St. Mary Parish, a news release said.

Agents cited Barry Pedigo, 59, of Pensacola, Florida, and Logan Madere, 28,of Westwego, for possessing an alligator during a closed season, the release stated.

Agents received information about an alligator being illegally harvested at Burns Point Park located in St. Mary Parish.

After investigating the information, agents learned that Pedigo captured an alligator by hand. Pedigo was bit multiple times and had to be taken to Lafayette General Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. Madere then killed the alligator, the release said.

Agents seized the 4 foot 8 inch alligator. Harvesting an alligator during a closed brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling $375.80 for the replacement value of the alligator.