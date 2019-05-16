Two face murder charges after man's body found in Morgan City

Warrants have been issued for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Kirby Courteaux Jr., 53, of Montegut, whose body was found Wednesday in Morgan City.

Authorities found Courteaux’s body in the area of Levee Road and Veterans Boulevard. His body was recovered with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department. A Thursday autopsy revealed Courteaux suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting, the release said. Investigators say Courteaux was likely shot near a boat launch in Pointe-Aux-Chenes in Lafourche Parish.

On Thursday afternoon, second-degree murder warrants were issued for Terance Dupre, 22, and Davonte Mathews, 21, both of Montegut, in Courteaux's death, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Dupre is in custody but was hospitalized Thursday before being booked on charges. As of Thursday night, authorities were still seeking Mathews, Webre said. Bail for each suspect was set at $1 million.

On Tuesday, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office began the investigation as Courteaux was reported missing. He had not been seen since Saturday. On Wednesday morning, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives spotted the victim’s vehicle traveling on Island Road in Montegut and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver sped away at a high rate of speed and eventually abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area along La. 665. He was apprehended and identified as Dupre. Terrebonne's investigation led them to determine Courteaux was likely killed near a boat launch located on La. 665 in Pointe-Aux-Chenes in Lafourche Parish, the release stated.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded and discovered the crime scene near the boat launch, and bullet casings and other evidence were processed at the scene.

Meanwhile, Lafourche detectives began questioning Dupre in reference to Courteaux’s death. Through investigation, detectives learned Mathews, Dupre and Courteaux were at the boat launch Saturday night when Courteaux was allegedly shot. Mathews and Dupre took Courteaux’s body and his truck. They then transported his body to Morgan City and left him near a wooded area.

During questioning on Thursday, Dupre was transported to a local hospital for treatment on an unrelated matter. Upon release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrant.

Investigators are now searching for Davonte Mathews. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Detectives learned Dupre knew the victim, but they have yet to determine Mathews’ relationship to the victim or a motive in the shooting. The investigation is continuing.