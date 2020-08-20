Two arrested in Tuesday morning shooting

Two individuals were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with a shooting early that morning on Eleventh Street in Morgan City

Bryant Kentrell Harris, 32, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista and Maranda Hampton, 27, of Thibodaux each were arrested at 8:26 p.m. on warrants for obstruction of justice — tampering with evidence, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said.

Through an investigation of the shooting, which occurred at 3:22 a.m., detectives learned of two different groups who were shooting at each other from moving vehicles. One vehicle involved was located at a Brashear Avenue address.

The vehicle’s driver was identified as Harris, and the owner was identified as Hampton.

Investigators learned Harris and Hampton tampered with evidence from the shooting.

The duo was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have recovered evidence from the scenes of the Fourth Street shooting on Monday at 10:07 p.m. and the Eleventh Street shooting and believe both shootings are related, Blair said.

The Morgan City Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding these investigations to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310. Tips also can be left at www.morgancitypolice.org, or sent to the department via Facebook messenger.

Blair also reported the following arrests:

—Korianne Marie Parker, 31, Carol Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. on a warrant for possession of heroin, obstruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a drug-free zone.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department’s Narcotics Division located Parker at a Florence Street address and arrested her on the warrant.

She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Thomas Clay, 57, Gray, was arrested Tuesday at 10:17 p.m. and charged with remaining after forbidden and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were called to a Robin Street address to remove an intoxicated individual, and they came in contact with Clay. Officers learned he previously had been barred from the property, and they observed he was in an intoxicated condition.

Clay was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests:

—Coy Tyreke Falls, 20, Thibodaux, was arrested Tuesday at 8:29 a.m. for theft.

Falls was released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 2.

—Megan Elise Soulet, 29, David Road, Bayou Vista, who already was incarcerated, was arrested Tuesday for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and keeping a disorderly place.

Soulet remained incarcerated.

—Trevion Jackson, 18, BB Lane, Four Corners, was arrested Tuesday at 7:42 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA and drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Jackson was released on a $14,000 bond.

—Kioka Maze, 38, BB Lane, Four Corners, was arrested Tuesday at 7:42 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA and drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Maze was released on a $13,000 bond.

—Leroy Jackson, 46, BB Lane, Four Corners, was arrested Tuesday at 7:42 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA and drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and on a warrant for possession of marijuana, MDMA, cocaine and improper lane usage.

Jackson was released on a $23,500 bond.