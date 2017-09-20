Thibodaux police looking for Morgan City man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend

Thibodaux police are seeking the public's help to locate a Morgan City man who's accused of attacking an ex-girlfriend, knocking her unconscious, and striking a child in the face during the incident, Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said in a news release.

Omar Harvey, 38, of the 500 block of Egle Street in Morgan City, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, send-degree battery and two counts of cruelty to juveniles with force or violence. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

At 9:31 p.m. Sept. 16, Harvey allegedly attacked an ex-girlfriend punching her in the face which caused her to fall back and hit her head on an ice machine, knocking her unconscious and injuring her tailbone, Zeringue said.

One of the victim’s preteen children was then allegedly struck in the face by Harvey, knocking the child to the ground. The officer saw blood on the child’s face as well as swelling, Zeringue said. When Harvey struck the preteen child, he scratched the finger of another of his ex-girlfriend's preteen children, Zeringue said.

Upon further investigation, Police learned that the victim and Harvey once shared a relationship, but recently ended it. Harvey went to the victim’s home to drop off some of the victim’s belongings, but an argument ensued because the victim was not interested in getting back into a relationship with Harvey, Zeringue said.

The victim and her children left the home to go wait on someone to pick up her and her children. While waiting, one of the children yelled for their mother to run as Harvey rounded the corner of the building. This is when Harvey allegedly assaulted the victims.

Harvey was seen getting into a tan SUV and leaving the area. Warrants were obtained for Omar Harvey’s arrest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Omar Harvey is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.