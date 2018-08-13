Teen charged with attempted murder

A Jeanerette teen has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a Thursday incident, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Jamiyon Bolden, 17, of Sorrel Lane in Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him a warrant for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a weapon and on charges of illegal use of weapons, possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute and resisting an officer.

Deputies patrolling Four Corners conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Bolden who was the driver of the vehicle. Through the stop, Bolden fled on foot. As he ran into a cane field, Bolden brandished a weapon from his waistband, Anslum said.

With assistance from the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office K-9 unit, deputies apprehended Bolden. During the search of the area, deputies located the weapon buried in the mud. During a search of Bolden, deputies located a baggie of synthetic cannabinoid, the sheriff said.

The warrant for Bolden’s arrest stemmed from an investigation initiated Thursday where detectives found evidence that Bolden assaulted a victim with a firearm, Anslum said. Bolden was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was transferred to another jurisdiction.