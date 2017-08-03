Suspect wanted in Patterson shooting that injured one

Patterson police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June shooting that left one person injured. The man is also believed to be connected to a string of discharges of a firearm in Patterson during roughly the past month, police said.

Tyrique Jones, 19, is wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated second-degree battery with medical attention and is a possible suspect in a shooting, a Patterson police news release stated. He is also wanted by probation and parole and on warrants charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

With the assistance of the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office, the Patterson Police Department conducted a search warrant Wednesday night at Jones’ last known address in the 1500 block of Plum Street in Patterson, the release stated.

Authorities were unable to locate Jones inside the home. Police say Jones is armed and dangerous. A reward will be issued for any assistance in making an arrest, the release said. Investigators are continuing to attempt to apprehend the suspect. Anyone found harboring Jones will also be charged, police said.

Jones is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds.

He is sought in connection with a shooting that occurred at the end of June when police discovered that a man was shot in the arm near Murphy Street, ran to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and was located in that area, LaSalle said.

Anyone with any information on Jones’ whereabouts or the shootings should contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.

Police Chief Patrick LaSalle said Wednesday that officers found evidence over the past month of gun discharges on Murphy, Plum, Live Oak, Cleveland, Como, Taft, Park, Cherry and Williams streets in addition to Mill Road.

Patterson police have confirmed 10 discharges of a firearm in roughly the past month and 25 cases in 2017, LaSalle said. But LaSalle says there are likely more shooting incidents that police haven’t confirmed.

Police said Thursday morning that Jones is believed to be connected to all of those incidents.

Jones was previously charged with attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a school zone stemming from an alleged Oct. 24, 2016, drive-by shooting in the area of Taft and Hickory streets. Police later confirmed that two people were shot during that shooting. Four other suspects were also arrested in connection with that October 2016 shooting.