Suspect charged with solicitation of juvenile in undercover sting

A 50-year-old Stephensville man was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile after he communicated with an undercover Morgan City police detective, who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Clifton W. Ganaway Sr., 50, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The detectives division conducted an undercover operation in regard to the online solicitation of minors in the Morgan City area. Ganaway began communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl, Blair said.

Ganaway set up a location for him and the juvenile to meet, Blair said. When Ganaway arrived at the location, he was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

Blair reported that officers responded to 51 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ricky L. Tate, 35, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging him with parole violation.

—Nicole R. Williams, 36, of Irish Bend Road in Franklin, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 near David Drive observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Tate, was asked to produce a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Williams. During the investigation, Tate was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Tate also had an active warrant with the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

Williams had an active warrant for the Franklin Police Department. Both Tate and Williams were jailed.

—Jimmie Durden, 37, of Morgan City, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

Durden was transported from the Assumption Parish Jail to the Morgan City Police Department for a Morgan City Court warrant. Durden was jailed.

—Daniel M. Elliott, 18, of Chatsworth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

—Edward U. Giroir, 23, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

Officers responded to an unoccupied home on Fourth Street in regard to trespassers on the property. When officers arrived, they located Elliot and Giroir. The owner of the residence was not allowing anyone to be on the property, Blair said. Elliot and Giroir were jailed.

—Joseph A. Acosta, 25, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

An officer patrolling on La. 182 observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Acosta, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Acosta was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Ty Borel, 17, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista stopped to speak with two people riding bicycles on Saturn Road. The deputy identified one of the people as Borel and located marijuana on him, Anslum said. Borel was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.