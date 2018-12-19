Suspect charged with murder in Nov. 21 fatal shooting

A 21-year-old Patterson man has been charged with murder in the Nov. 21 shooting death of Eric Howard Jr., 20, in Morgan City, a Morgan City police news release said.

Tyrique Jones, 21, of N Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with second-degree murder, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, battery of a dating partner-child endangerment, criminal damage to property and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment.

On Wednesday, Jones was located in Houma with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with a second-degree murder warrant. That warrant stemmed from the investigation into the shooting death of Howard, the release said.

Howard died following a shooting that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 21 in the area of Kentucky and Sixth streets. He had initially been transported to Teche Regional Medical Center to be treated but later died from his injuries.

Jones was captured in Terrebonne Parish and later transferred to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on that charge along with the other outstanding warrants.