Suspect charged with murder in ex-principal's death

A 50-year-old Morgan City man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a former elementary school principal, according to a Morgan City police news release.

Michael L. Guidry, 50, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with first-degree murder, bank fraud and parole violation.

On Oct. 1, the Morgan City Police Department began an investigation of a suspicious death at a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Drive The victim, Patricia Russo, 70, was discovered inside the home. Investigators initial assessment of the circumstances and evidence indicated that foul play was involved. Upon completion of the autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide, the release said. During the course of the investigation, Michael L. Guidry was developed as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Morgan City Police Department detectives along with the assistance of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office located Guidry at a home in Independence and arrested. Guidry was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail as a fugitive. Guidry was transported from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail to the Morgan City Police Department and booked on charges of first-degree murder, bank fraud and parole violation. Guidry remains in jail with his bail set at $1.25 million, police said.

Russo served as principal of Maitland Elementary in Morgan City from 1988-91, principal of J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Amelia from 1991-2001 and Title I instructional specialist for St. Mary Parish public schools from 2001 until her retirement in 2004.

The investigation into Russo's death is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.