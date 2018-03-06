Suspect charged with murder in Baldwin woman’s death

A suspect has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the 2016 death of a Baldwin woman, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office news release.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives found evidence connecting Russell Anthony Richard Jr., 51, of Baldwin, to the 2016 death of Reynell Lockett Richard, 45, of Baldwin, the release said.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Russell Richard Jr.’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder. He remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville.

On Dec. 18, 2016, an officer with the Baldwin Police Department found the body of Reynell Richard near the intersection of the U.S. 90 overpass and the Baldwin Cut in Baldwin, a release said.

A Feb. 28 sheriff’s office news release stated that Richard had been arrested by Oklahoma City Police and was awaiting an extradition hearing on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery.