Suspect booked on multiple burglary, theft, drug charges in Bayou L'Ourse

A suspect has been arrested on multiple burglary, theft and drug charges in Bayou L'Ourse after authorities caught him in a swampy area, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Robert Ray Wyatt II, 32, of La. 662 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Tuesday on charges of simple burglary of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a moveable, simple burglary, multiple counts of felony theft, multiple counts of resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor theft and failure to appear for violation of protective orders.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were dispatched to the Bayou L’Ourse area after the Communications Division received a complaint from a resident who indicated that her husband had confronted an individual trying to steal from them and was chasing the suspect on foot.

Based on information provided as well as being suspected of other property crimes, detectives believed the suspect to be Wyatt. The K-9 division was summoned and deputies began trailing the suspect. The pursuit continued through he swamp until Wyatt surrendered, Falcon said.

Wyatt was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later released.Wyatt was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he remains pending a bail hearing. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges relative to other crimes are likely, Falcon said.