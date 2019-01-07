Suspect accused of attacking estranged girlfriend

A 35-year-old Bayou L’Ourse man was booked on charges related to domestic abuse after he kicked in a door and attacked his estranged girlfriend, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a news release.

—Jamie Ivy, 35, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Friday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and violation of a protective order.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint from the alleged victim indicating that Ivy went to the home of his estranged girlfriend. When she would not allow him into the home, Ivy kicked the door in and attacked the victim, Falcon said. At the time of the incident, Ivy was under a protective order filed by the complainant.

Deputies interviewed the victim and her minor child. Based on those interviews as well as physical evidence found at the scene, deputies filed criminal charges against Ivy. Ivy was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bail hearing.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 113 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jason Matthews, 37, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and on a warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family.

—David Stives Jr., 30, of Patureau Drive in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, violation of controlled dangerous substance law drug-free zone and resisting an officer.

Detectives with the narcotics section were patrolling the Amelia area when they observed several subjects standing next to a vehicle parked in the roadway. As detectives walked up to the vehicle, the passenger yelled at the driver, and the vehicle drove off, Smith said.

As the detectives pursued the vehicle, they observed two baggies being thrown out of the vehicle. The detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and Matthews fled from the passenger side, Smith said.

The detectives made contact with the driver, Stives. The baggies were retrieved and found to contain methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. Additional drugs were found in the vehicle along with drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred within 2,000 feet of a church. Matthews and Stives were both jailed. Bail was set for Matthews at $19,760.91. Bail was set for Stives at $10,000.

—Charlotte Harris, 49, of Grace Street in Siracusa Subdivision, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Friday on charges of simple battery and simple criminal damage to property.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a complaint of simple battery. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the suspect who was identified as Harris. Through the investigation, the deputy learned that Harris came to the store to confront an employee of the business.

During that confrontation, she struck the employee several times and a shelf was broken, Smith said. Harris was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Harris was released on $3,000 bail.

—Darrin Hemphill, 50, of Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of appearing in public intoxicated and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy was patrolling La. 182 in the Sorrel area when he was flagged down by a man. The deputy made contact with the man, identified as Hemphill, who said he had a warrant and wanted to turn himself in for the warrant.

The deputy verified that Hemphill held two warrants for his arrest. Hemphill was transported to the St. Mary Parish jail for booking. Hemphill was transferred to another agency.

—Kelly Guidroz, 52, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies were dispatched to a location on Bergeron Street in reference to a medical situation. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Guidroz and learned that he held a warrant for his arrest. Guidroz was booked into parish jail and then released on $750 bail.

—Christopher Martin, 35, of Fourth Street in Kenner, was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of Suboxone and introducing contraband into any municipal or parish prison or jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a business to assist the Berwick Police Department. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Martin and learned that he held a warrant for his arrest. Martin was jailed with bail set at $7,500.

—Joshua Barr, 36, of North L’Dubois Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft.

A corrections deputy made contact with Barr at parish jail and arrested him on said warrant. Barr was released on $1,500 bail.

—Emoen Poole, 18, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Saturday on charges of resisting an officer by flight, resisting arrest or officer and general speed law violation.

A deputy patrolling the area of Siracusa Road observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy activated his lights and siren and the driver responded by speeding up. As the deputy followed, other deputies nearby followed.

The vehicle stopped, and the passenger remained at the vehicle while the driver, Poole, fled on foot, Smith said. A deputy on foot took Poole into custody. Poole was booked into jail and then released on $4,250 bail.

—A juvenile male, 15, of Patterson, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Sunday on a charge of runaway juvenile.

A deputy was dispatched to a home in Patterson in response to a juvenile that was missing. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a family member who stated that the juvenile left the home on Friday without permission and had not returned. While obtaining necessary information, the juvenile returned to the home, Smith said. The juvenile was arrested for runaway juvenile and released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile proceedings.

—Toni-Ann Anderson, 31, of Shady Pine Drive in Lacombe, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery on a police officer.

Deputies were dispatched to a medical facility in Bayou Vista in reference to the removal of a subject from the premises. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Anderson who would not comply with requests for her to leave the premises, Smith said.

Through the investigation, Anderson pushed a deputy, the sheriff said. Anderson was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 123 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Christopher A. Marquez, 32, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to pay a fine. Marquez was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Ronald J. Morgan Jr., 52, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband.

Morgan was arrested at the police department on a warrant. The warrant stems from a Wednesday investigation that alleges Morgan conspired with inmates in the Morgan City jail to have contraband brought into the jail. Morgan was booked on the warrant.

—Darrin T. Hemphill, 50, of Front Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Hemphill was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Hemphill was jailed.

—Kameron M. Francis, 18, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Vyvanse, possession of BuSpar, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

—A male juvenile, 16, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An officer working security at Lake End Park observed a parked vehicle with two individuals inside. The officer made contact with the individuals identified as Francis and a 16-year old male juvenile. Reports indicate that the smell of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, Blair said.

Through further investigation, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Pills identified as Vyvanse and BuSpar were found in Francis’ possession, Blair said.

Both Francis and the juvenile were arrested at the police department. The juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was booked and released to a guardian. Francis was jailed.

—James J. Heckert, 23, of McCook, Nebraska, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense and improper lane usage.

An officer on La. 182 near Roderick Street observed a vehicle swerving in and out of the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Heckert, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Heckert performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.143 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Heckert was jailed.

—Kevin J. Gant, 31, of Grout Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for no turn signal.

Gant was transported from the Patterson Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Gant was jailed.

—John W. Ross, 50, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at midnight Monday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, criminal mischief by tampering with property and criminal trespass.

Officers responded to Sandra Street in regard to an individual walking in the area pulling on car doors parked in the area. Officers came into contact with the individual identified as Ross.

Witnesses in the area identified Ross as the one on the property of the closed business. Ross appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Ross was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Assistant Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.