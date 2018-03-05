State police: Woman killed, two toddlers seriously injured in Garden City crash

A 24-year-old Franklin woman was killed and two toddlers seriously injured after a vehicle crash Monday morning on La. 182 in Garden City, according to a Louisiana State Police Troop I news release.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. Monday, Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on La. 182 near Locust Drive. The crash took the life of Ladasha Lemon, 24, of Franklin, the release said.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lemon was operating a 1998 Mercury Tracer west on La. 182. Lemon slowly veered the Mercury into the eastbound lane to make a left turn and struck an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, police said. The Silverado was operated by Toby Clement, 47, of Franklin.

Lemon was wearing a seat belt, but sustained fatal injuries, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. Two toddlers in the Mercury were not in child restraint seats or seat belts. They sustained severe injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, the release stated. Clement was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.