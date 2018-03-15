Sheriff: Wanted suspect planned to sell cocaine, ecstasy

A 35-year-old man is wanted on several drug charges stemming from an incident at the Morgan City Housing Authority during which investigators determined he planned to sell cocaine and ecstasy pills, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Kevin Lee Clark is wanted on charges of possession of cocaine and crack cocaine over 28 grams with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone-housing authority and remaining where forbidden.

Detectives suspect that Clark frequents the Houma and Morgan City areas. His last known address is Third Street in Morgan City. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or local law enforcement.

On Oct. 26, 2017, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics section conducted an investigation into a complaint of illegal drug activity in Morgan City and observed several subjects, including Clark with an SUV on Mallard Street parked within the Morgan City Housing Authority.

Upon seeing narcotics detectives, Clark exited the vehicle and walked into a home. A detective developed information that illegal drugs were being concealed inside the vehicle and contacted the sheriff’s office K-9 Unit to assist with the investigation. K-9 Buddy showed a response to the odor of illegal drugs on the vehicle, Anslum said.

Narcotics detectives obtained a search warrant for the SUV and found two bags of cocaine, several smaller bags of cocaine and crack cocaine and over 160 pills of MDMA, known as ecstasy pills, Anslum said.

Detectives arrested one suspect in connection with the drug case. Detectives also found evidence that Clark planned to sell the cocaine, crack cocaine and MDMA, Anslum said.

With the assistance of Morgan City police, a search was conducted of the home that Clark was seen entering. Clark was not located at that time. Detectives suspect that he fled through the back door, Anslum said. With the assistance of the Morgan City Housing Authority, detectives also learned that Clark had previously been barred from entering housing authority property.