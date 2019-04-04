Sheriff: Two charged after alleged stabbing

Two men from other states were arrested Thursday morning in Amelia in connection with an incident during which a woman was stabbed, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release. No information was released on the victim’s condition.

—Gilberto Alejandra Serna, 30, of South Redford Road in White Settlement, Texas, was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Branden Hennessey, 24, Daniel Shays Highway in Orange, Massachusetts, was arrested at 6:26 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Deputies were dispatched to Cajun Way Lane in Amelia in reference to a disturbance and stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Hennessey and the victim. Police learned that a woman had been stabbed. While speaking with Hennessey, deputies noticed his t-shirt collar was ripped like he had been in an altercation, Smith said.

Hennessey and Serna were identified as suspects in the altercation, the sheriff said.Both were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. The stabbing remains under investigation. Bail on Serna and Hennessey was set at $1,000.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 19 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 33 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Natasha Donshea Garner, 33, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace fighting and charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Kimberly Cortez Sneeze, 25, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with disturbing the peace fighting.

Police began investigating a complaint of a fight on Morgan City Housing Authority Property that was recorded and posted on social media. Investigators were able to identify Garner and Sneeze as the persons involved and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Officers located Garner at her home on Mallard Street. While at the home, officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession. Garner’s home is within the Morgan City Housing Authority property, which is a zoned drug-free zone. Sneeze was located at her Mallard Street home. Garner and Sneeze were jailed.

—Lorelyn Marie Gotcher, 33, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers responded to a complaint of a person causing a disturbance at a motel on La. 182. When the officers arrived they were advised by the complainant, Gotcher was walking around the motel screaming profanities causing a disturbance.

Officers on the scene also observed Gotcher causing a disturbance and suspected impairment, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Charles Rich, 73, no address given, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and probation violation. Rich was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Oscanique Toups, 22, of Friendship Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. Toups was located at parish jail and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—Austin Guarisco, 25, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of speeding.

—Jerald Watson, 33, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of amphetamine, dextroamphetamine and alprazolam.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in a school zone on Federal Avenue. The driver was identified as Guarisco along with a passenger, Watson. During the traffic stop suspected amphetamine, dextroamphetamine, and alprazolam was located in Watson’s possession. Both Guarisco and Watson were jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Niasia S. Jones, 20, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with two counts of no driver’s license and one count of speeding 41 mph in a 35 mph zone. Bail was set at $1,132.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.