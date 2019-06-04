Sheriff: Trustees arrested after drugs found in packages

Two St. Mary Parish jail trustees were booked on multiple drug charges after authorities found packages at the parish motor pool containing heroin, methamphetamine and other items, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Cody Pearce, 30, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Friday on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute synthetic marijuana, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

—Brodie Boudreaux, 25, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Friday on charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute synthetic marijuana, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and criminal damage to property.

At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, narcotics detectives were called to the St. Mary Parish Motor Pool on La. 182 in Garden City in reference to packages being located on the premises.

Inside the packages were two quart size bags which contained loose tobacco, rolling papers, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids, Smith said.

During the investigation, authorities learned that two trustees, Pearce and Boudreaux, were involved. Both trustees were observed trying to put the packages in a five-gallon bucket, the sheriff said. While Boudreaux was going through the packages and separating them, Pearce was looking out for deputies, Smith said.

Subsequently, Boudreaux located a surveillance camera, took the camera down, and threw it in Bayou Teche, Smith said. Both were jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Anthony R. LeBlanc Jr., 22, of Pecan Drive in Franklin, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, four counts of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of riding on levee prohibited.

Deputies observed a motorcycle traveling over 100 mph on U.S. 90 west in the Patterson area with Patterson Police Department attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Smith said.

Deputies pursued the motorcycle and after a short chase, were able to apprehend and identify the driver as LeBlanc, the sheriff said. LeBlanc was jailed with no bail set.

—Charlotte Tonya Bracamontes, 31, of Rayne Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Bracamontes was transported from Lafayette Parish jail to St. Mary Parish jail on the active warrants. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 37 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Deven Damar Bradley, 25, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer by giving false information and simple escape and 32nd Judicial District Court warrants charging him with three counts of failure to appear.

—Christina Rochelle Celestin, 26, of Mallard Court in Houma, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Monday on charges of improper turning (no left turn) and no driver’s license.

An officer observed the vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of Brashear and Federal avenues. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Celestin and passenger later identified as Bradley.

A computer check revealed Celestin did not have a valid driver’s license. During the investigation, officers learned Bradley had given a false name and 32nd Judicial District Court in Terrebonne Parish held active warrants for his arrest, Blair said.

While Bradley was being secured in handcuffs he fled on foot but was apprehended a short distance from the traffic stop. Bradley was located in possession of a handgun and suspected marijuana, Blair said. Both Celestin and Bradley were jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Kalab Wood, 25, of Three B’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer and two warrants charging him with failure to appear for drug court. Wood was transported to St. Mary Parish jail for housing with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.