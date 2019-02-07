Sheriff seeks info on credit card fraud suspect

The Investigations Section of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office advises that they are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday in which a male subject entered a business in Bayou Vista and used a credit card to purchase items.

The subject proceeded to make a purchase at another local business. The subject then attempted to make a purchase at a third business, however, the purchase was halted by the credit card company, a sheriff's news release said.

The victim still had possession of the credit card. The subject had created a card using the victim's credit card information. It is unknown how the subject obtained the information.The subject left the business parking lot driving a blue Ford sedan, which appears to be a Ford Fusion or Focus. This matter is still under investigation.

If you recognize the subject in the photo, or if you have any knowledge about this case, please call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622, or send a tip on our website, www.stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.

Detectives are recommending that the public take caution with their debit and credit card accounts due to this activity in St. Mary Parish. Check your credit card accounts online or with the app that your company has to see if you have any fraudulent charges. These charges can be disputed. Check your bank account if you use a debit card to see if you have money that has been taken out of your account due to fraudulent charges.