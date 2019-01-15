Sheriff seeking public's help in game altercation investigation

The Investigations Section of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in an investigation into an altercation that occurred at a basketball game.

On Monday night, B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School hosted Morgan City Junior High for a basketball game and an altercation broke out between the players that spilled into the bleachers of the gym.

Detectives are seeking help from anyone that may have caught any of the altercation on video. If you have video of any part of the incident, please contact Investigations at 985-384-1622. You can remain anonymous.