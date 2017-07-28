Sheriff: More than 20 pounds of marijuana seized, two arrested

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents ended a long-term investigation into illegal drug trafficking with two arrests in Bayou Vista on Friday morning, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Keith Rhodes, 54, of La. 311 in Schriever, was arrested Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and failure to properly signal a turn.

—Brandon Boykin, 29, of Ardoyne Drive in Houma, Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute over 20 lbs, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents collected evidence that Boykin and Rhodes were engaged in illegal drug activity, the sheriff said. In the early morning hours, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy observed two vehicles conduct a suspicious interaction in the parking lot of a business off U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista.

The deputy then observed a second suspicious interaction on Mars Road in Bayou Vista. As the deputy attempted to make contact with the two people, both left the location in separate vehicles, accelerating quickly away from the area. While following Rhodes, a deputy observed that he failed to signal a turn onto Middle Road, Hebert said.

The deputy and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics agents stopped Rhodes on U.S. 90 in Berwick. While speaking with Rhodes, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, Hebert said. After receiving consent to search the truck, the deputy located an approximate one-quarter pound of marijuana, marijuana edibles and $213 in cash, the sheriff said.

Investigators stopped Boykin off U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies received consent to search the car and located about 20 pounds of high grade marijuana, a handgun and over $6,000 in cash, Hebert said.

Investigators found evidence that the money located in both searches was derived from the illegal sale of marijuana and that Rhodes transported the marijuana from Colorado for distribution in St. Mary Parish and Terrebonne Parish, the sheriff said. Boykin and Rhodes were both jailed with no bail set.