Sheriff: Man charged with carnal knowledge, solicitation of minor

A 27-year-old Franklin man turned himself in to authorities in Morgan City on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Todd Holly, 27, of Third Street in Franklin, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Holly turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City on the warrants. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—A juvenile male, 17, of Patterson, was arrested at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies were patrolling the area of La. 182 and Universe Street in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle being driven recklessly. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and upon approaching the vehicle, they observed a passenger in the car digging under the seat and shoving a plastic bag into the pouch of the rear side passenger seat while holding a handgun, Smith said.

K9 Vickie was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Vickie alerted to the presence of drugs and drugs were located, the sheriff said. The juvenile male was brought to the Morgan City branch office for processing and was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Jose F. Rodriguez-Acevedo, 30, of Shady Oak Court in Houma, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving on divided highways and a warrant charging him with driving under suspension.

While driving south on Degravelle Road in Amelia, a deputy observed a vehicle swerve across the center line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Rodriguez-Acevedo.

A background check revealed Rodriguez-Acevedo had a warrant for driving under suspension, Smith said. Rodriguez-Acevedo was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

—Thomas Remedies, 26, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a subject being previously barred from the property. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with workers who advised the deputy Remedies was barred from the business.

Deputies made contact with Remedies, who consented to a search of his back pack. Deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the back pack, the sheriff said. Remedies was issued a summons on the above-mentioned charges to appear in court on June 19, 2019.

—Salvadore Francois Jr., 21, of Francis Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of speeding, no driver’s license on person, failure to appear for battery of a dating partner first offense, theft and failure to appear on a charge of illegal possession of stolen things.

Francois turned himself in on the warrants at parish jail. Bail was set at $11,500.

—Tayler James Davis, 20, of Natalie Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple assault.

Deputies were dispatched to Clarke Road in Bayou Vista in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant who advised that her ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance.

Witnesses told deputies that Davis was making threats toward the complainant. Davis was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 30 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Patrick Courville, 60, of Reno Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace by using offensive language and simple assault.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a business due to an ex-employee causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with witnesses who told them the Courville had come back to the business to retrieve some of his belongings, Blair said.

Once back at the business Courville started to use obscene language and threaten a worker at the business, Blair said. Courville was jailed.

—Keyanne Verdin, 30, of Kathleen Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse child-endangerment and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers were called to a Franklin Street home due to a disturbance. Officers spoke with the victim who stated that Verdin came to his home and they started to argue after he asked her to leave. During the argument, Verdin attacked the victim, Blair said.

Police noticed that the victim had scratches and marks around the neck and face area, Blair said. The victim also stated that Verdin damaged his cell phone. Officers learned that a juvenile was present at the home. Verdin was jailed.

—Wilber Richard Jr., 35, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery-strangulation, contempt of court and driving under suspension.

Richard was transported from the Eunice Police Department and booked into the Morgan City Police Department jail on warrants.

The domestic abuse battery warrant stems from a July 2018 complaint in which Richard was alleged to have attacked the victim during which time placed his hands around her neck and choked her. Officers were unable to locate Richard at that time and filed warrants for his arrest.

—Matthew Mote, 21, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault.

Officers were called to a Willard Street address due to a disturbance. Police learned that one of the subjects involved had left the scene. Officers located that person and brought him back to the scene where they learned that he was involved in a disturbance.

During the disturbance, Mote allegedly threatened the subject with a knife. Police locate a knife on Mr. Mote and placed him under arrest for aggravated assault. Mote was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Brandon M. Scott, 31, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of second-degree battery involving domestic violence and remaining after being forbidden.

The battery charge stems from an incident where he punched a woman in the face, and she required medical attention, Grogan said. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Landon Harris, 18, of Jacobs Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Harris posted $176 bail.