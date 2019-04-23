Sheriff: Deputy fired, charged with battery on inmate

A deputy at the St. Mary Parish jail has been fired and charged with battery after an incident last week involving an inmate, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

Deboni Rollins, 30, of Park Street in Franklin, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with simple battery.

Rollins was contacted and informed of an active warrant for her arrest. After being informed of the warrant, Rollins voluntarily turned herself in to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

The warrant stems from an incident on April 16 in which Rollins committed a battery upon an inmate, Smith said. After an investigation was completed, Rollins’ employment was subsequently terminated at the sheriff’s office, Smith said.