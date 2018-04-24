Police: Woman charged with 135 counts of child porn possession

Morgan City police have arrested a California woman on 135 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, a news release said.

De’Nika Turner, 25, of Barranca Way in Victorville, California, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday on 135 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

On April 10, investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division initiated an investigation in regard to child pornography in the Morgan City area. During the investigation, an Egle Street home was identified and a search warrant was obtained.

On Tuesday, the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division, with assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Unit and the Lafayette Police Department, executed the search warrant. Turner was located and identified as a suspect. During a forensic review of Turner’s devices, she was found in possession of 135 separate files of pornography involving juveniles, the release said.

Turner was arrested and transported to the Morgan City jail where she was booked and incarcerated. The investigation is still ongoing.