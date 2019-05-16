Police: Woman with Alzheimer's reported missing

Morgan City police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 68-year-old woman who has Alzheimer's disease, a news release said.

Police are in the early stage of their investigation and reports indicate Betty Irving, 68, left her home at about 3 p.m. Thursday driving a 2013 Ford Expedition with a dark brown top with a tan bottom. The vehicle should be displaying a Texas license plate number JMB 8068 with a bumper sticker that reads JULES NDE on both sides of the bumper.

Family advised Betty Irving suffers from Alzheimer and has not driven a vehicle in the last two years, police said. Irving is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds with black and gray hair. Irving's clothing description is unknown at this time, but she is known to wear a red bandana covering her head. If Irving is located, call the Morgan City Police Department at 985-384-2310 or 911.