Police: Two suspects in vehicle burglaries caught

Two suspects in several recent vehicle burglaries in Morgan City have been caught, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Richard Pollock, 44, of Canary Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information and warrants charging him with principal to simple burglary, access device fraud, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, a fugitive hold for the Broward County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

—Nancy Perez, 44, of Canary Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Morgan City police detectives investigating several recent vehicle burglaries in the Morgan City area developed Pollock and Perez as suspects. On Tuesday, detectives received information that Pollock and Perez were at a business on Victor II Boulevard.

Detectives with the assistance of uniform patrol were able to locate them on Victor II Boulevard. During initial contact, Pollock gave a false name to investigators, Blair said.

Upon conducting a warrants check it was learned Pollack was wanted out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Perez was wanted out of 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish on a felony theft charge. Both were detained for further investigation.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for their Canary Street home. Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators were able to recover stolen firearm which was within a firearm-free zone, Blair said. During the investigation, police learned Pollock was a convicted felon and had used a victim’s credit card to make purchases in the Morgan City area, Blair said.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Pollock and Perez. They were booked into Morgan City jail.

Detectives were working to determine Pollock’s sex offender status in the state of Louisiana. Detectives have identified other people involved and warrants are pending, Blair said. Morgan City police detectives are assisting surrounding agencies in similar investigations in which the suspects are believed to be involved.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Aaron James Richeaux, 26, of West 132 Street in Cut Off, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday on charges of following too closely, possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 90 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The driver was identified as Richeaux. During the traffic stop, he was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Billie D. Velasquez, 43, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Officers were dispatched to an intoxicated person in the area of Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue. When officers arrived, they come into contact with Velasquez, who was in an intoxicated condition, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Chad Michael Bertrand, 34, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family.

An officer came into contact with Bertrand in the area of Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street. A warrants check revealed 16th Judicial District Court had an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Orlandus Travon Abernathy, 30, of 67th Street in Fairfield, Alabama, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine and dextrophetamine.

—Lawrence Chavell Lagrand, 50, of McClain Street in Brighton, Alabama, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducting a narcotics investigation at a motel on La. 182 located Abernathy and Lagrand in one of the hotel rooms. During the investigation, Abernathy was found in possession of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, Blair said. Lagrand was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Abernathy and Lagrand were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to the Tri-City area:

—Nicholas Daniel Wiggins, 29, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 and Roderick Street in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle traveling east with an expired inspection sticker, Smith said. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Wiggins. A background check revealed he was driving under suspension, the sheriff said. Wiggins was issued a summons to appear in court Sept. 26.

—Ronald J. Armond Jr., 25, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with three counts of failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana 14 grams or less, possession of cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense, theft less than $1,000 and criminal neglect of family. Armond was jailed with bail set at $25,411.59.

—Milan Jerone Sanders Sr., 28, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana second offense.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal 100 feet prior to turning, Smith said. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Sanders. A background check on Sanders revealed the warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.