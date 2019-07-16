Police: Two arrested for burglary during storm curfew

Two people were arrested early Sunday morning in Morgan City on burglary charges during the curfew imposed for Tropical Storm Barry, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tessie Toups, 29, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, illegal carrying of a weapon-burglary tools and proclamation of state of emergency conditions-curfew violation.

—Jordan Steele, 39, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of simple burglary, illegal carrying of a weapon-burglary tools and proclamation of state of emergency conditions-curfew violation.

Officers observed a vehicle cross La. 182 with no lights on in the area of Redwood Street. Officers searched the area and located a jeep behind a business on Sandra Street.

Police began to search the area and located Steele walking behind the business. Steel was found in possession of a knife, a crescent wrench and several pairs of latex gloves, Blair said. As officers continued to search the area, they located Toups hiding behind and air conditioning unit, Blair said.

Toups was detained and officers spoke with both subjects. Both Toups and Steele gave a different reason as to why they were at a closed business, Blair said. Steele and Toups were placed under arrest, which occurred during the time of the mandatory curfew due to the state of emergency during Tropical Storm Barry, Blair said.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Anthony Michael Ambriz, 23, of Darren Drive in Denham Springs, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams first offense, possession of heroin between 2 and 28 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The officer conducted a traffic stop and could detect the odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

During the officer's investigation, he identified Ambriz as a passenger. Ambriz was in possession of suspected marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Michael Fuselier, 50, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:26 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with DWI and careless operation.

Officers located Fuselier at his home on Allison Street. Fuselier was arrested on warrants from a 2012 vehicle crash in which he was identified as the driver but due to injuries at the time was not arrested, Blair said.

Blood and urine samples were taken from Fuselier and sent to the crime lab. Toxicology reports showed that Fuselier was intoxicated at the time of the crash and warrants were filed for his arrest, Blair said.

—Mark Broussard Jr., 29, of Vivan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer.

Officers were called on the area of North First Street due to a subject waving a gun or knife making threats. Officer arrived in the area an observed subject who fled when officers attempted to speak with him, Smith said.

Police chased the subject in the area and caught him in the area of Front and Franklin streets. Officers located a bag with suspected methamphetamine in his pocket along with a knife, Blair said. Broussard was jailed.

—Brian Weston, 30, of David Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants charging him with failure to appear for trial for improper lane use and improper lighting.

Officers stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at an inoperative traffic light. Upon speaking with the female driver, officers observed what they believed to be suspected marijuana in the car, Blair said.

Upon speaking with the driver and passenger, they allegedly admitted that the item was suspected marijuana. Weston admitted that the marijuana was his, Blair said. Weston also had outstanding warrant for city court. Weston was jailed.

—Galen Ford, 27, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:21 a.m. Sunday on 16th Judicial District Court warrants charging him with failure to appear for possession of alprazolam, possession of diazepam, expired inspection sticker, no insurance and a City Court of Morgan City warrant charging him with six counts of contempt of court.

Ford was located by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for where he was arrested on warrants. Ford was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Dalaina Rentrop, 26, of La. 663 in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was traveling on U.S. 90 near Shady Side when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line multiple times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Rentrop.

The deputy was advised by dispatch that Rentrop was driving with a suspended driver’s license, Smith said. Rentrop was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Drew Ryan Baugher, 28, of Rizzo Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless operation. Baugher turned himself in at parish jail on the warrant for his arrest.

—Darryl James Perry II, 30, of David Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of stop signs/ yield signs and driving under suspension.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Anthony Street and Arlington Drive in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Perry. Deputies were advised by dispatch that Rentrop was driving with a suspended driver’s license, the sheriff said. Perry was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Heidi Renee Sams, 40, of Polaris Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on charges of remaining on property without permission and disturbing the peace-noise.

A deputy was contacted by an off-duty officer who was advised of a disturbance at a home in Bayou Vista. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated Sams was causing a disturbance. Sams was issued a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Joseph Anthony Acosta, 27, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of no inspection sticker and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle without an inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Acosta. During the investigation, authorities located drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Acosta was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Krystl Lee Hall, 35, of C. Romero Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Sunday on charges of hit-and-run, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.

Deputies were flagged down by a subject and were advised of a suspicious vehicle at a business on Arlington Street in Bayou Vista. Deputies made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Hall.

During the investigation, deputies were advised by dispatch that Hall had no vehicle insurance and drug paraphernalia was located, Smith said. Hall was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Ashton Tate Martinez, 19, of Ranger Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

Martinez turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City on the active warrant for his arrest. Martinez was released on a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Raymond Jane’ Migues Jr., 54, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to Two Sisters Court in Morgan City in reference to loud music. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Migues. During the investigation, drugs were found, the sheriff said. Migues was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—A male juvenile 15, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of THC oil.

—A male juvenile, 15, of Fortins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of THC oil.

At 8:08 p.m. Monday, the Berwick Police Department received a call regarding to juveniles entering a vacant residence. During the investigation, officers received descriptions of the juveniles who were located in the area a short time later.

While speaking with the juveniles they were both found in possession of THC oil, Leonard said. The juveniles were booked into jail and then released to their parents.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Tracey Baker, 32, of General Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Baker was released on $1,000 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.