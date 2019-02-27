Police: Texas man charged with rape in Morgan City

A 33-year-old Texas man has been charged with first-degree rape in connection with an incident that occurred in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Carl Ernest Neukirch III, 33, of South Clover Street in Bridge City, Texas, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape.

In October 2017, Morgan City police detectives began an investigation into a complaint of a sexual assault. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant on a first-degree rape charge for Neukirch. He was located in Texas in November 2018 on an unrelated investigation at which time authorities in Texas discovered he was wanted by Morgan City police, Blair said.

Neukirch was arrested and held by Texas authorities on Morgan City warrants. On Tuesday, he was transported to Morgan City and booked on the first-degree rape charge. Bail was set at $250,000.

Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Kierra Alexis Paddio, 20, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging her with three counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of contempt of court.

Paddio turned herself in to the police department on city court warrants. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—James Wayne Bullock, 51, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

A deputy responded to a counterfeit complaint in Amelia Upon speaking with the witness, deputies learned that Bullock used counterfeit money to buy merchandise. Bullock was jailed with no bail set.

—Garland Joseph Romero II, 31, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of simple burglary.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Romero’s home on Bernice Street in Morgan City. During a search of the home, deputies found items that had been reported stolen, Blair said. Romero was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Kimberly Freyoux, 37, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Fonzie J. Wade, 43, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

On Tuesday, narcotics section detectives conducted an investigation on Carol Road. The investigation was a result of multiple complaints received by the narcotics section. Upon arrival, detectives made contact with Freyoux and Wade and were given consent to search the home, Smith said.

Drugs were found inside the home, which is located within 2,000 feet of a park and church, the sheriff said. Freyoux and Wade were jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Mary Dellisa Edwards, 27, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of expired driver’s license and no registration. Edwards posted $667 cash bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests